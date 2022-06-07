WLPD officers recognized for exceptional service

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Four West Lafayette Police Officers are being recognized for their exceptional service after their efforts saved a man's life.
On April 27, Lt. Miller, Officer Dunscomb, Officer Leuck, and Officer Knolhoff responded to a call of a suicidal individual who had left their home armed with a handgun around 2:30 a.m. Officers found the man in the Celery Bog.
He refused to surrender his weapon and told officers that he wanted someone else to kill him. Officers managed to convince the man to surrender his weapon.
West Lafayette Police Chief Troy Harris said the officer's compassion, empathy, and dignity for the man were also shown after the weapon was secured. The officers can be heard on body camera consoling him. They also made comments about getting him warm clothes and some counseling services.
Chief Harris issued a statement following the recognition of the officers.
In it, he said "All too often we hear about how these situations go horribly wrong in law enforcement, I thought it was important for our community to know how we handle these situations and the type of officers they are fortunate to have serving them."