Windy and warm today with storms for this evening

Good Thursday morning! A few scattered showers and thundershowers have been noted on radar early this morning. Most of these should dissipate and work out of the region by 7-9 AM this morning. Otherwise, we are seeing partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs for the day will be in the lower 80s for much of the viewing area.
Winds will crank up today with sustained winds 20-30 mph and gusts could reach 40-50 mph at times. This will give us an elevated fire threat today. Refrain from burning anything outside as fires could easily spread.
A stray storm or two cannot be ruled out throughout the afternoon. However, our main line of storms will be working in after 6 PM this evening through midnight. The front will slow down and give us lingering showers into Friday morning. Lows tonight will get down into the lower 50s and upper 40s with winds calming down.