Windy and mild this morning with scattered sprinkles

Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the WLFI viewing area this morning. A cold front is just to our west and will pass through later this morning. This will cause a few sprinkles and light rain showers highly scattered across the region. Winds are gusting upwards to 30 mph at times this morning from the south.
We'll stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s for much of the morning and early afternoon before dropping into the mid 40s by 5 PM this afternoon. Winds will calm down this evening.
Wednesday will begin cool with lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s with partly cloudy conditions. We'll stay mostly to partly cloudy for much of Wednesday before heavy rain works in after 9 PM from the south. Heavy rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will be expected mainly after midnight into Thursday morning.