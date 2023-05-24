Warmer today with windy and cooler conditions tonight

Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures are in the mid 50s area-wide with clear skies. We'll see plenty of sunshine for most of the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s around 3-5 PM then begin to drop as cooler air filters in from the north.
Overnight lows into Thursday morning will be in the mid 40s with windy conditions. Winds will be out of the NNE 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph throughout the day as well. Highs Thursday will only be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies.
The dry pattern continues through Memorial Day weekend with highs back in the 80s for the weekend with sunshine.