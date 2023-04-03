Warmer today with scattered showers and a few storms for this evening

This morning, we are waking in the mid 40s and upper 30s with clear skies. We are watching the potential for a mix of clouds and sun with scattered, isolated rain. Highs today will be in the mid 60s area-wide.
Most of today will be dry with areas of clouds and sun that’ll develop this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-10 mph. Temperatures may vary ultimately where the stationary front sets up.
As of now, the stationary front will likely set up from Fowler, Lafayette, to Kokomo which will give us rain to move along this boundary this evening. A few isolated chances for a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out this evening. The main threat will likely be heavy rain, isolated large hail, wind speeds 50+ mph at times this evening. Below is the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook for the potential for severe weather. As of 6:00 AM this morning, most of the WLFI viewing area is under a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for late this afternoon and evening.
Tuesday
Scattered showers and a few storms will likely be in the morning but a dry afternoon looks plausible.
Most of Tuesday afternoon will again be dry with partly sunny skies to sun and clouds. Temperatures will rise quickly as a warm front lifts through Tuesday. Highs for the WLFI viewing area look to be in the mid to possibly upper 70s, depending on how much sunshine we can get out after lunchtime.
More severe weather could be likely Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. For a full breakdown of these storms, head over to the latest blog post from Meteorologist David Siple or click, here.