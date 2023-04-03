 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions the Wabash
River. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel.
Flooding along the lowest reaches of the Wabash River will continue
for another week or more.

The original crest along the Wabash is passed Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at some locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the Wabash River. Those with interests along the Wabash River
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Warmer today with scattered showers and a few storms for this evening

  • Updated
  • 0

This morning, we are waking in the mid 40s and upper 30s with clear skies. We are watching the potential for a mix of clouds and sun with scattered, isolated rain. Highs today will be in the mid 60s area-wide.

Most of today will be dry with areas of clouds and sun that’ll develop this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-10 mph. Temperatures may vary ultimately where the stationary front sets up.

As of now, the stationary front will likely set up from Fowler, Lafayette, to Kokomo which will give us rain to move along this boundary this evening. A few isolated chances for a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out this evening. The main threat will likely be heavy rain, isolated large hail, wind speeds 50+ mph at times this evening. Below is the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook for the potential for severe weather. As of 6:00 AM this morning, most of the WLFI viewing area is under a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for late this afternoon and evening.

Tuesday

Scattered showers and a few storms will likely be in the morning but a dry afternoon looks plausible.

Most of Tuesday afternoon will again be dry with partly sunny skies to sun and clouds. Temperatures will rise quickly as a warm front lifts through Tuesday. Highs for the WLFI viewing area look to be in the mid to possibly upper 70s, depending on how much sunshine we can get out after lunchtime.  

More severe weather could be likely Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. For a full breakdown of these storms, head over to the latest blog post from Meteorologist David Siple or click, here.

