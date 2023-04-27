Warmer today with more clouds by this afternoon

Good Thursday morning! Areas of patchy frost will be likely for much of the WLFI viewing area. Lows are in the mid to lower 30s with mostly clear skies with a few high level clouds.
We’ll get area-wide sun this morning when more clouds will work in throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s today with SE winds 5-12 mph. More overcast skies will be likely later this evening, mainly after 6-8 PM.
Scattered rain will begin to work in after midnight into Friday morning. Overnight lows will only be expected to get down into the mid to upper 40s. Friday, we will begin with scattered and isolated light rain showers around. The rain should work out of the viewing area by midday giving way to more sunshine late Friday. Highs will be back into the mid 60s.
Saturday morning looks dry then a round of showers and a few rumbles of thunder may be possible Saturday afternoon. Highs will be back in the mid 60s with falling temperatures on Sunday with scattered showers.