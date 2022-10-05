Warmer temperatures this afternoon with partly sunny skies

Good Wednesday morning! We aren’t as cool this morning. Most areas are seeing lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few areas of patchy fog may be possible again across rivers and low-lying areas.
Today's big change in our forecast will be a wind shift from NE to SSW. This will help warm us into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon with SSW winds 5-10 mph. Increased clouds will also be likely this afternoon and especially overnight.
During the late evening hours into Tuesday morning, isolated rain chances may occur but with dry air in place, a lot of the rain may dry up before it hits the ground. Anything on radar will be light in nature.
Thursday
Throughout the early morning hours and into late morning, a few isolated showers/sprinkles may be possible. With increased cloud cover, morning lows will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Throughout the morning, expect a low chance of a sprinkle or light rain shower.
During the afternoon and early evening, we are going to get some sun out and warm us up back into the mid to upper 70s.
We then cool down for Friday and the upcoming weekend. For further details on the forecast ahead, go to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.