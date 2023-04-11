Warmer, breezy, and sunny for your Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 30s in some locations and ranging into the 40s elsewhere. Bottom line, if you'll be stepping out, a jacket will be needed!
With plenty of sunshine today and breezy WSW winds, temperatures will be able to get up into the mid to upper 70s for today. Winds will potentially be gusting upwards to 20-27 mph at times with sustained winds 8-13 mph.
Wednesday will be another warmer day with windier conditions. Morning lows will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s with some high level clouds in the morning then turning mostly sunny in the afternoon. A windier day will be expected with WSW winds gusting 25-30 at times. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
A dry pattern persists into Friday morning where we could see an isolated rain chance by Friday afternoon. Stay tuned!