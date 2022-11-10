Warm, windy, and sunny today with big changes in the forecast

Good Thursday morning! We are seeing morning lows in the mid 50s area-wide. Expect sunshine for most of the day with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
We'll have a stout south wind 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-30 at times. This will elevate a brush/grass fire threat for today.
Friday morning, a cold front is expected to pass through the viewing area. This will give us much cooler air over the next 7-day period. Little to no rainfall will be likely early Friday but a few lake effect snow showers could occur over the northeastern portions of the viewing area this weekend.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the mid to upper 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. More sunshine should occur on Sunday.