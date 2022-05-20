Warm, muggy, and windy today with storms for tonight and into Saturday

Good Friday morning! It is quite muggy this morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s area-wide.
The wind will begin to crank up today with gusts from the SSW 40-50 mph at times through the afternoon.
A few light rain showers/thundershowers may occur right around noontime. These will quickly exit and leave us with partly sunny skies the rest of your Friday.
Highs for today will be in the mid to upper 80s to near 90 in spots.
For details on the upcoming storms for Friday night and into Saturday, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.