...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 99.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several consecutive days of hot and humid
weather may result in heat illness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Warm and muggy today with storms possible tonight

Happy Friday! It is another muggy morning with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Thankfully, a cold front will move through the viewing area later this morning. It will still be a muggy day but not as oppressive as yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to around 100 at times.

Late tonight after 10 PM, a complex of storms may work through the viewing area, mainly south of US 24. A strong storm or two may be possible with damaging winds and small hail.

Saturday morning, the second cold front will have moved through. We will be partly sunny with morning lows in the mid 60s. We’ll warm up on Saturday into the lower 80s and upper 70s with sunny skies.

Pleasant weather will continue throughout the rest of the 10-day with the exception of some storms Tuesday evening when another cold front will work through.    

