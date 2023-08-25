Warm and muggy today with storms possible tonight

Happy Friday! It is another muggy morning with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Thankfully, a cold front will move through the viewing area later this morning. It will still be a muggy day but not as oppressive as yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to around 100 at times.
Late tonight after 10 PM, a complex of storms may work through the viewing area, mainly south of US 24. A strong storm or two may be possible with damaging winds and small hail.
Saturday morning, the second cold front will have moved through. We will be partly sunny with morning lows in the mid 60s. We’ll warm up on Saturday into the lower 80s and upper 70s with sunny skies.
Pleasant weather will continue throughout the rest of the 10-day with the exception of some storms Tuesday evening when another cold front will work through.