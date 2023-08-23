 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS
MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Very hot and humid for today and tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Wednesday morning! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area for today and Thursday. 

This morning, temperatures are a degree or two cooler due to lower dew points. However, dew points will creep back up into the mid 70s giving us heat index values in the upper 90s and to around 105. Actual air temperatures today reach around 93 with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. 

We'll see a steamy night with lows in the mid 70s with highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will exceed 100 to 115 across the viewing area for Thursday with sunshine. Take extra caution if you plan on being outside and take plenty of breaks. 

A cold front works in on Friday giving way to slightly drier air and highs in the 90s. A stray storm or two may be possible Friday afternoon/overnight. 

Recommended for you