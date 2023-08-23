Very hot and humid for today and tomorrow

Good Wednesday morning! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area for today and Thursday.
This morning, temperatures are a degree or two cooler due to lower dew points. However, dew points will creep back up into the mid 70s giving us heat index values in the upper 90s and to around 105. Actual air temperatures today reach around 93 with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.
We'll see a steamy night with lows in the mid 70s with highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will exceed 100 to 115 across the viewing area for Thursday with sunshine. Take extra caution if you plan on being outside and take plenty of breaks.
A cold front works in on Friday giving way to slightly drier air and highs in the 90s. A stray storm or two may be possible Friday afternoon/overnight.