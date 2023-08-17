Two rounds of storms for today with clearer conditions for tomorrow

Good Thursday morning! Morning lows are in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Increasing clouds will be likely this morning as a cold front will begin to work in later today.
Storms will be likely in our northwestern counties (Newton, Jasper, Benton) by 11 AM. This line of storms will work through Lafayette by lunchtime. This will quickly exit to the southeast.
Then, we'll see some clearing before more storms pop up along the cold front around 3 PM to 8 PM. Some of these storms may have strong winds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with strong SW winds gusting upward to 30-40 mph at times.
Tonight, we'll clear out with calm wind. Overnight lows will be back into the mid to lower 50s.
Friday will be a sunny and pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s with little cloud cover throughout the day.