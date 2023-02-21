Turning sunny with a cooler day ahead

Good Tuesday morning! Some clouds will be with us early this morning but more sunshine will be expected today. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s area-wide. Winds this morning will be gusting up to 25-30 mph out of the WNW.
Winds will begin to calm down this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 40s.
Wednesday will be a wet day. We'll have a wave of storms for the morning commute and then on and off showers will be likely throughout the day. Heavier more steady rain/storms will work in by 4-6 PM. Temperatures are expected to rise in the 60s by the afternoon.
Thursday, the rain moves out very early and we'll see sunshine and very windy conditions. Winds Thursday night and into Friday may gust up to 50-55 mph at times ushering in cold air for Thursday afternoon and through Friday.