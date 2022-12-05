Turning cloudy this afternoon with drizzle tonight

Good Monday morning! We will be tracking some sun this morning with morning lows in the mid 20s. Cloudier skies will be expected by this afternoon and we will be watching for some areas of light rain and drizzle after 2 PM this afternoon and throughout the evening. A trace to a few hundredths of rain could be expected. Highs today will be in the low 40s.
Tuesday will start off slightly warmer, in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of fog may be possible early Tuesday morning. We'll remain cloudy for Tuesday with slightly heavier rain chances moving in after 4 - 6 PM. A tenth of an inch of rain looks fair. Highs on Tuesday will be slightly warmer, in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will be likely for most of the day.
Thursday, heavier rain chances works in later in the afternoon and into Friday morning.