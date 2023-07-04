Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 Noon Forecast

Happy Fourth of July everyone! It will be a very warm one today with highs reaching 91 today by 3 or 4 PM. Dew points will also be high, so we have some instability needed for some pop up storms later in the day. These storms will begin bubbling up around 5PM and will linger until about 10PM. These storms will impact about 20% of the viewing area at any given time and will pop up quickly but also dissipate quickly.
Tomorrow, a cold front approaching from the west has caused us to be in a slight risk for severe storms. The primary risk time will be between 5PM and midnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning and damaging winds appear to be the greatest threat. There is still some uncertainty in the timing though which can impact how strong these storms are when they move through.