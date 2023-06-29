 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until 1 AM EDT Friday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Tracking storms moving into the viewing area

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Thursday morning! Storms are forming in Central Illinois and will work into the WLFI viewing area this morning. To track the storms, you can head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.

Morning lows are in the mid to lower 60s. Storms will be present this morning and then we’ll see a lull in the storms by late morning and early afternoon. After 2 PM, more storms will begin to roll in from the west. Both this morning and into the afternoon, some storms could reach severe limits. Damaging winds, large hail, localized flooding, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Highs today will be highly dependent on how much sun we can get out in the afternoon hours. Look for mid 80s but if rain and clouds hold on strong, highs may only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

More storms will be likely for Friday afternoon and evening. Some of which, again, could be strong to severe. We’ll continue to monitor storms throughout the weekend. Stay tuned with Storm Team 18 for the latest updates in the days to come. 

