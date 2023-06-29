Tracking storms moving into the viewing area

Good Thursday morning! Storms are forming in Central Illinois and will work into the WLFI viewing area this morning. To track the storms, you can head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Morning lows are in the mid to lower 60s. Storms will be present this morning and then we’ll see a lull in the storms by late morning and early afternoon. After 2 PM, more storms will begin to roll in from the west. Both this morning and into the afternoon, some storms could reach severe limits. Damaging winds, large hail, localized flooding, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Highs today will be highly dependent on how much sun we can get out in the afternoon hours. Look for mid 80s but if rain and clouds hold on strong, highs may only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.
More storms will be likely for Friday afternoon and evening. Some of which, again, could be strong to severe. We’ll continue to monitor storms throughout the weekend. Stay tuned with Storm Team 18 for the latest updates in the days to come.