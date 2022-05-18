Tracking rain and storms for today with warmer air on the way

Good Wednesday morning! We will be tracking some light rain very early this morning. For a live look at radar you can use our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
We will have two solid chances for rain. This morning from 4:00 AM to 7:00 AM. Then another round will work in after 11:00 AM from west to east.
Some of these showers will have some thunder and heavy rain. Severe weather will not be expected for today.
Since we will have increased cloud cover and rain around, highs today will only reach the lower 70s by 6:00 PM today. Some peeks of sunshine may occur after the secondary wave moves out by 3:00 to 5:00 PM.
Thursday
Watch out for foggy conditions for Thursday morning. Dense fog could occur with visibilities down to less than a mile. Be sure to watch News 18 This Morning for the latest weather and travel conditions. Use extra caution and drive slowly especially coming to a stop sign or light. Use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of room between you and others.
The rest of the day appears to stay dry and sunny with warmer temperatures and more muggy conditions.
Friday
Most of the day will be dry however, we will be watching for the potential for strong to severe storms Friday Night and into Saturday morning. Stay tuned for further updates.