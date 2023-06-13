Tracking rain and possible lightning for today

Good Tuesday morning! We are tracking a few light showers across the WLFI viewing area. To take a look at the radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
We’ll have scattered rain showers this morning and throughout the afternoon. A few storms may be possible later this afternoon and into the evening. Rain totals will be heavier from Lafayette to the northeast towards Peru and Rochester. Rainfall totals may range from 0.1” to 0.5”.
Lows this morning are in the mid 50s while our afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
We clear out for tomorrow afternoon giving way to sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. More scattered rain/storms may be possible by Thursday afternoon.