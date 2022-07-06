Tracking morning storms with a low chance of rain this afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! We currently tracking a few storms rolling through the WLFI viewing area this morning. For a live look at radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Once these storms roll through this morning, we will be left with partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the day. Fortunately, we will not be as hot as yesterday but it will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s and mid to lower 90s depending on cloud cover.
Morning showers may put a lid on development of afternoon storms. A wave of storms may reach our far southwestern counties but our better next round of rain and storms may not come in until Thursday evening and into Friday. Stay tuned!