Tracking morning rain then turning mostly to partly sunny later today

Happy Friday morning! We are currently tracking some showers across the WLFI viewing area this morning. Morning lows are all in the mid to upper 40s and some 50s to our west where rain-cooled air is not present.
Highs today will be entirely dependent on cloud cover throughout the afternoon. Most of the area may stay in the mid 50s. Our western counties may hit the upper 50s and lower 60s if more sun peaks through this afternoon. Otherwise, scattered rain will be with us in the morning and through the early afternoon.
Saturday
We will begin Saturday with lows back in the lower 40s with clear skies. Areas of patchy fog cannot be ruled out. But we’ll see sunshine to begin the day.
Then by the early afternoon, some showers and a few thunderstorms that may have pea-sized hail in some of the stronger storms may be present.
Over the next several days, a pesky upper-level low will be centered over the Great Lakes Region which will give us several chances for some rain Saturday through Tuesday. Meteorologist David Siple breaks down all you need to know regarding the weekend outlook and 10-day forecast in his latest blog post on Chad's Weather Blog. Click, here, to view it.