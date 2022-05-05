Tracking heavy rain for this afternoon and for Friday

Good Thursday morning! We are seeing minor sprinkles in our southwestern portions. Most of this precipitation should dry up however we will remain cloudy for most of the morning.
Lows are in the lower 50s to the upper 40s in Newton and Jasper counties. Highs today will be in the lower 60s to upper 50s.
Heavier rain and thundershowers will work in after 1:00 PM today with widespread wet conditions.
We'll get several periods of rain over the next 48 hours.
For Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies with, again, periods of rain and storms in the morning then again during the afternoon. High temperatures could fluctuate however a cold pool of air will be aloft making temperatures tricky. Highs could only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s regardless.
Severe storms are not expected in our viewing area over the next couple of days.
By Saturday, the system will ultimately exit and give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine for Saturday. Some clouds and sun with no rain will be expected for Sunday (Mother's Day).
We turn hot and humid next week with dry and windy conditions.