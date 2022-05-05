 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Montezuma.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days is bringing minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
of the Wabash River. Additional rainfall Thursday evening through
Friday evening should keep portions of the White and Wabash above
flood stage through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 13.2 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall to 12.4 feet and begin rising
again early Saturday morning. It will rise to 13.7 feet
Sunday morning. It will then fall again but remain above
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tracking heavy rain for this afternoon and for Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Thursday morning! We are seeing minor sprinkles in our southwestern portions. Most of this precipitation should dry up however we will remain cloudy for most of the morning. 

Lows are in the lower 50s to the upper 40s in Newton and Jasper counties. Highs today will be in the lower 60s to upper 50s. 

Heavier rain and thundershowers will work in after 1:00 PM today with widespread wet conditions. 

We'll get several periods of rain over the next 48 hours. 

For Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies with, again, periods of rain and storms in the morning then again during the afternoon. High temperatures could fluctuate however a cold pool of air will be aloft making temperatures tricky. Highs could only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s regardless. 

Severe storms are not expected in our viewing area over the next couple of days.

By Saturday, the system will ultimately exit and give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine for Saturday. Some clouds and sun with no rain will be expected for Sunday (Mother's Day).

We turn hot and humid next week with dry and windy conditions.  

