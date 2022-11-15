Tracking flurries this morning but rain/snow chances increase this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! We are tracking a few scattered flurries this morning. Overall, impacts to travel appear to be low but just be cautious driving today.
Morning lows are in the lower 30s but we will rise up above freezing to about 37 this afternoon which will allow for a rain/snow mix this afternoon and early evening. Then changing to all snow by tonight. A trace amount to and inch will be possible area-wide.
Wednesday will begin mostly cloudy with low chances for scattered flurries. Another wave of snow will likely occur in the late afternoon and evening hours which could put down 1" to 2" from Lafayette northward which could impact travel for the afternoon/evening commute.