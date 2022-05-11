 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Today will be hot and muggy but more comfortable air works in for tomorrow.

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Wednesday morning! Walking out the door this morning, you will certainly feel the humidity and very warm temperatures. 

Morning temperatures are running in the lower 70s area-wide with partly cloudy skies. There will be a low chance for a quick pop-up sprinkle or two this morning. Most of the activity, if there should be any, will quickly dissipate later this morning.

High temperatures will be upwards to 89-92 in some locations. If you’ll be outside for a long period of time, be sure to drink plenty of liquids and find shade as often as you can.

Thursday

Fortunately, we will have a small back-door cold front move through from the east tomorrow which will greatly lower our dew points/humidity for Thursday. This means it will not be as muggy and more comfortable outside for Thursday.

With drier air working in, expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s.

Recommended for you