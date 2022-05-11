Today will be hot and muggy but more comfortable air works in for tomorrow.

Good Wednesday morning! Walking out the door this morning, you will certainly feel the humidity and very warm temperatures.
Morning temperatures are running in the lower 70s area-wide with partly cloudy skies. There will be a low chance for a quick pop-up sprinkle or two this morning. Most of the activity, if there should be any, will quickly dissipate later this morning.
High temperatures will be upwards to 89-92 in some locations. If you’ll be outside for a long period of time, be sure to drink plenty of liquids and find shade as often as you can.
Thursday
Fortunately, we will have a small back-door cold front move through from the east tomorrow which will greatly lower our dew points/humidity for Thursday. This means it will not be as muggy and more comfortable outside for Thursday.
With drier air working in, expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s.