Thundershowers likely this morning and early afternoon

Good Monday morning! We are tracking a few moderate to heavy showers across the viewing area this morning. Head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here to view the latest radar conditions.
Showers with some thunder will be most prominent this morning. No severe weather is expected. Showers will begin to exit later this afternoon. We could see a few peaks of sun later today with highs in the mid to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the NNW 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with some patchy fog developing tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Tuesday, sunshine will be likely in the morning with low chances for some showers and non-severe storms in the afternoon hours, after 3 PM. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
More storms will be likely by Wednesday evening going into Thursday morning.