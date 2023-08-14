Thundershower chances this morning with storms this afternoon

Good Monday morning! We are waking up to mostly to partly cloudy conditions with lows in the mid to upper 60s with a scattered shower chance as of 5:00 AM.
Later this morning after 7-9 AM, more rain and storms will work in through midday. We'll get a little break this afternoon then a cold front will move through between 2 PM to 8 PM. This is when we could see storms ahead and along that front. Some storms may be strong to severe. Widespread severe weather looks unlikely however strong winds, hail, and a weak tornado cannot be ruled out. To take a look at radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Highs will be dependent on cloud cover, in the mid 70s.
We'll have lingering showers and partly sunny/breezy conditions throughout the day for Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s.
For a more in depth look at the forecast, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.