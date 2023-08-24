 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The hottest day of the year so far with minor rain/storm chances ahead

Good Thursday morning! The hottest day of 2023 is here and it's already a steamy morning. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with humid conditions. Some areas of patchy fog have been noted. 

The rest of the day, temperatures will climb quickly into the 90s around noon time. Highs will top out into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values exceeding 110 at times. Take extra precautions if you'll be outside and stay hydrated.

Tonight, we may have a few showers/storms creep into our northern counties but may dissipate before they reach Greater Lafayette. We'll drop down to the lower 70s when a cold front passes Friday morning. 

Friday, expect partly sunny skies with highs around 90 with an isolated shower/storm in the afternoon.