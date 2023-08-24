The hottest day of the year so far with minor rain/storm chances ahead

Good Thursday morning! The hottest day of 2023 is here and it's already a steamy morning. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with humid conditions. Some areas of patchy fog have been noted.
The rest of the day, temperatures will climb quickly into the 90s around noon time. Highs will top out into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values exceeding 110 at times. Take extra precautions if you'll be outside and stay hydrated.
Tonight, we may have a few showers/storms creep into our northern counties but may dissipate before they reach Greater Lafayette. We'll drop down to the lower 70s when a cold front passes Friday morning.
Friday, expect partly sunny skies with highs around 90 with an isolated shower/storm in the afternoon.