The hottest day of the year followed by storms for Friday night and into Saturday

Good Thursday evening! It has been a hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values reaching near 103 in spots. It'll be a warm and humid night with low temperatures in the mid 70s.
Friday morning, a few showers and non-severe storms may be possible as the remnants from a complex from tonight may work in early tomorrow morning. Other than that, we will warm up quickly in the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be around 103 to 107 degrees.
More storms may work in early Saturday morning and then during the evening hours Saturday night as a cold front will work through giving us more pleasant weather for Sunday through the middle of next week.