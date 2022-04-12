Sunshine this morning with increasing clouds and scattered rain later this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! We are seeing cooler temperatures this morning. Area-wide, lows this morning are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. High pressure is keeping skies clear however there have been some reports of patchy fog.
The rest of the day, expect some sunshine starting off then increasing clouds throughout the day. There will also be a 20% of scattered light rain and rumble of thunder this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tonight we will get down into the mid to lower 60s with increased cloud cover and strong south winds keeping us fairly mild.
Wednesday
Expect an active radar Wednesday morning with showers and storms around. We will see a break with a mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s dependent on how much sunshine we receive. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph from the south with sustained with 10-20 mph.
By late in the afternoon and evening, a line of strong to severe storms will work in. Damaging straight line winds and tornadoes will be a threat with these storms. For more details head on over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.