Sunshine this morning but increasing clouds later this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures are in the lower 50s area-wide with mostly clear conditions.
A few high level clouds will work in through the morning hours but we will remain dry for most of the day.
Highs will get up into the mid 70s once again. Later this evening, an isolated rain shower or two may occur in our northwestern counties after 6:00 PM this evening.
For Wednesday, a decaying complex of showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the morning and afternoon hours, after about 8-10 AM. No severe will be possible but lightning may occur in some of the heavier showers.
A wet afternoon will be expected for Wednesday.