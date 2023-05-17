Sunshine and comfortable weather for today

Good Wednesday morning! We are waking up to lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the WLFI viewing area with clear skies and a few high-level clouds. The rest of the day will be nice and sunny with highs in the mid to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the ENE at around 8-12 mph at times.
Thursday
Temperatures Thursday morning will be fairly chilly. Look for lows in the lower 40s across the WLFI viewing area. Be sure to grab the jacket for the morning hours! We’ll remain clear and hazy throughout the day with plenty of sunshine.
Winds will begin to shift and give us a more southerly flow which will give us warmer afternoon highs. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sun.
