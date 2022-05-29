Sunny, warmer, and windy for your Sunday

Good Sunday morning! We are waking up with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly clear skies. Expect sunshine for the entire day with a few afternoon/evening clouds. We'll have highs today in the mid 80s.
Winds will start to get rather strong this morning and last for the next few days. South winds will be sustained at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30-35 at times.
Another sunny and hot day will be expected for Memorial Day. Highs will be around 90 with strong south winds and heat index values in the lower to mid 90s.
Tuesday will be a hot, hazy, and humid day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to close to 100. Rain chances move in Wednesday with a few storms.