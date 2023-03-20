Sunny, warmer, and windy for the first day of spring

Good Monday morning and happy first day of spring! The vernal equinox will occur right at 5:24 PM. This is when the sun is right over the equator!
It’s fairly chilly out this morning. Morning lows are in the mid to lower 20s area-wide with clear skies. Wind chill values are in the teens. Other than blue skies, some high-level clouds will be present above. Winds today will be gusting up to 30-40 mph out of the SW which will help get us up into the mid to upper 40s for today.
Tuesday
Tuesday morning will start out with low temperatures in the lower 30s and upper 20s. More clouds will begin to work in with overcast conditions likely by the afternoon and especially by the evening. Winds will remain out of the SW gusting 25-35 mph. Highs will be near normal, which is in the lower 50s.
Wednesday
After midnight Wednesday morning, the rain will begin to move into the WLFI viewing area. Lows will only be in the lower 40s and upper 30s but then work up to the mid 50s in the afternoon. More heavy rain and some thunder will be possible Thursday.
