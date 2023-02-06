Sunny today with mild temperatures and scattered rain tonight

Good Monday morning! Today will be a fairly quiet day. Morning lows range from the lower 20s in the northwest while upper 20s (more clouds) are in the viewing area's eastern portions.
This afternoon, temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 40s and then drop slightly after midnight into the lower 40s. Mid to high-level clouds will be expected throughout the day but expect plenty of sunshine overall. Strong southerly winds tonight will help bring us up near 50 Tuesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 30-40 mph overnight and into the morning hours.
Isolated and scattered sprinkles/rain showers will be likely between 1 AM to 6 AM across the viewing area Tuesday morning as the cold front passes. Warm air will be likely ahead of the front as those strong winds bring in that warm air.
Tuesday
The rest of Tuesday will feature falling temperatures with midday temps in the mid 40s and then falling into the upper 20s Wednesday morning.
