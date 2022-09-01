Sunny and warmer for today

Good Thursday morning! We are seeing low temperatures this morning in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Throughout the rest of today, a few cumulus clouds and upper level cirrus clouds will be likely. It'll be a warmer afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It shouldn't be too humid today however this changes in the next several days ahead.
Moving into Friday, we are going to be increasing our high temperatures as well as dew points. This will lead to hot and humid conditions for both Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 both days. Partly to mostly sunny conditions will be expected.
As we move into Sunday, a very isolated chance for a rain shower may be possible. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Labor Day may feature a couple of isolated showers especially in the afternoon and evening.