Sunny and warm with a big cool down to start the fall season

Good Monday morning! Many areas received less than 0.5” of rain over the last 24 hours.
All of the rain and storms have exited the viewing area and we will be left with sunshine/partly sunny conditions for the rest of the day as high pressure works in. We’ll get slight relief from the heat today but it still will be warm and humid today with highs in the mid to lower 80s.
Tuesday
As we move into Tuesday, we’ll see a warm and humid day ahead. We’ll begin the day with lows in the mid to upper 50s with areas of patchy fog. For the rest of the day, we will have partly sunny to mostly sunny skies and a light south wind of 5-10 mph.