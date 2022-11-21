Sunny and slightly warmer today with windy conditions

Good Monday morning! After a cold and blustery weekend, expect a nice warm-up and sunshine for the next few days.
This morning, lows are back into the mid to lower 20s with gusty winds. We'll have wind gusts up to 25-30 mph at times today from the SW. This will give us wind chills in the teens this morning so dress warmly heading out this morning.
The rest of the day will be sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday morning will be back down into the mid 20s. It will not be as windy for the day and highs will be warmer, in the lower 50s and upper 40s.
Wednesday will be warmer again with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.
For Thanksgiving, we are monitoring a system that could bring rain chances Thursday night and into Friday. Stay tuned with Storm Team 18 for the latest updates on that all-important Thanksgiving weekend forecast.