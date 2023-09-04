Sunday, September 3rd 11PM Forecast

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW MONDAY MORNING: 68
GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH MONDAY: 89
GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW TUESDAY MORNING: 72
GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH TUESDAY: 89
Labor Day will be hot, humid, and breezy with temperatures reaching the upper 80s with heat indices in the lower 90s. The high humidity could cause a few spotty showers especially close to the Indiana/Illinois border during the afternoon hours, but any rain would be quick and sparse.
Rain is much more likely Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon, as a cold front approaches us on Wednesday. Temperatures and humidity will drop after the passage of the cold front Wednesday night.