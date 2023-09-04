 Skip to main content
Sunday, September 3rd 11PM Forecast

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW MONDAY MORNING:  68

GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH MONDAY:  89

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW TUESDAY MORNING:  72

GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH TUESDAY:  89

Labor Day will be hot, humid, and breezy with temperatures reaching the upper 80s with heat indices in the lower 90s. The high humidity could cause a few spotty showers especially close to the Indiana/Illinois border during the afternoon hours, but any rain would be quick and sparse.

Rain is much more likely Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon, as a cold front approaches us on Wednesday. Temperatures and humidity will drop after the passage of the cold front Wednesday night.