Sunday, June 18th 6PM Forecast

Happy Sunday and Father's Day everyone! It was a warmer day today, getting in the low to mid 80s. The smoke is still here, but will be working its way out of our area throughout the beginning of the week! A storm system moving to our southwest is bringing us some cloud cover tonight, which will help keep our temperatures in the 60s over night. We do have a 20% chance of rain tomorrow night, but any rain we get will be very brief and very isolated.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be sunnier and warmer. Tuesday will be breezy with temperatures in the mid 80s. Wednesday will get to the upper 80s and that marks the first day of summer. Thursday will get into the mid 80s, but cloud cover and showers will start moving into our area overnight. Shower and thunderstorm chances will persist throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week.