Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Sunday, June 18 for
the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan,
Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew,
Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where
high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Sunday, June 18th 6PM Forecast

  • 0

Happy Sunday and Father's Day everyone! It was a warmer day today, getting in the low to mid 80s. The smoke is still here, but will be working its way out of our area throughout the beginning of the week! A storm system moving to our southwest is bringing us some cloud cover tonight, which will help keep our temperatures in the 60s over night. We do have a 20% chance of rain tomorrow night, but any rain we get will be very brief and very isolated.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be sunnier and warmer. Tuesday will be breezy with temperatures in the mid 80s. Wednesday will get to the upper 80s and that marks the first day of summer. Thursday will get into the mid 80s, but cloud cover and showers will start moving into our area overnight. Shower and thunderstorm chances will persist throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

