Happy Sunday night everyone! We had a couple of showers and storms earlier today, but those mostly moved out by the afternoon hours. Dewpoints surged up throughout the day, and have stayed with us into the overnight hours, meaning that we are going to see some patchy fog during the early morning commute. We'll see a couple of spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours, coverage will be very sparse though. Highs tomorrow will reach 87 degrees. This will be the coolest day of the next week as a ridge of high heat makes its way into our area, bringing both heat and humidity. This will be the warmest airmass of the year so far, bringing our temperatures up to 93° on Thursday and 94° on Friday. Heat indices on Thursday will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s. Temperatures appear to decline by next weekend.
Sunday, July 23rd 11PM Forecast
Jacob Campbell
