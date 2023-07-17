After a hazy and stormy day for some, more smoke and a few more rain chances are to come. Smoke will continue to be with us until early Tuesday morning, prompting an air quality alert across the area. Storm chances return midday tomorrow, bringing us a 40% chance of rain. Nothing severe is expected at this time fortunately. We dry out on Tuesday, then have another chance for rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
Sunday, July 16th 11PM Forecast
Jacob Campbell
