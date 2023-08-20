Sunday, August 20th, 11PM Forecast

Today was hot and muggy, but we've got warmer and muggier conditions coming. There's a heat advisory for the southern half of the viewing area until Friday at midnight because heat index values could get as high as 108°.
Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 90°
Tuesday: Sunny, high of 90°, heat index values up to 105°
Wednesday: Sunny, high of 93°, heat index values up to 105°
Thursday: Sunny, high of 97, heat index values up to 108°
A cold front will move through the area late Friday night bringing us a relief from the hot temperatures for the weekend, and potentially the chance for rain too.