Strong storms possible this afternoon with dangerous heat on the way

Good Monday morning! A lot to cover this morning so let’s get right into it. This morning, we are seeing a humid and warm morning. Lows are in the upper 60s with some areas of patchy to dense fog in spots. Always drive cautiously and give yourself plenty of space between you and others.
The rest of the morning will be nice and sunny but we are monitoring chances for storms to pop up in eastern Illinois that could make their way into most of our viewing area.
Latest guidance this morning shows a complex of storms forming quickly at around 1 to 2 PM and racing eastward across the viewing area quickly.
These types of set ups can certainly deviate from computer model runs so the futurecast images in this blog should be taken lightly however, the environment this afternoon certainly indicates a long-lived strong to severe bowing line of storms. Stay weather aware!
*There is still a lot pf pieces to the forecast that need to come together but we will continue to monitor forecast trends this morning for better timing and what we could expect this afternoon.
By later this evening, things should get quieter as the upper level ridge shifts eastward and we will be underneath a large area of subsidence (sinking air) allowing major heat to build in the Tuesday and Wednesday.
Dangerous Heat Ahead
As we have been discussing for the last week, a dangerous and hazardous heat wave will be moving in for today through Wednesday. High temperatures will easily reach the upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat index values will be in the triple digits from 98 to 115 at times for the next three days.
For a further, in-depth look at the forecast, go to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.