Storms this afternoon with comfortable air for tonight and tomorrow

Good Thursday evening! We'll have storms from 2 PM to roughly 8 PM this evening. To track the storms, use our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
The cold front will move through tonight bringing with it more comfortable air for Friday and Saturday. Once the front passes, we will get rid of rain and storm chances for the night.
For Friday, we'll have partly sunny skies with low temperatures in the morning, in the lower 60s. Highs will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s. A stray lake effect shower may be possible in the afternoon but otherwise we will be dry.
Saturday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 80s with low humidity. Our next round of storms look promising, yet scattered for Sunday. A big heat wave is in store for next week with highs in the 90s Wednesday through next weekend.