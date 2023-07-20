Storms this afternoon with comfortable air for tonight and tomorrow

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT
FOR CENTRAL TIPPECANOE COUNTY...

At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lafayette,
moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Dayton.

This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 165 and 174.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BOONE                 CLINTON               DECATUR
HAMILTON              HANCOCK               HENDRICKS
HOWARD                JOHNSON               MADISON
MARION                MORGAN                RUSH
SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG,
CARMEL, CLINTON, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN,
GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD,
INDIANAPOLIS, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, MARTINSVILLE,
MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE,
PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE,
SHELBYVILLE, SPENCER, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY,
VEEDERSBURG, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT,
WINCHESTER, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Storms this afternoon with comfortable air for tonight and tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Thursday evening! We'll have storms from 2 PM to roughly 8 PM this evening. To track the storms, use our Live Interactive Radar or click, here

The cold front will move through tonight bringing with it more comfortable air for Friday and Saturday. Once the front passes, we will get rid of rain and storm chances for the night.

For Friday, we'll have partly sunny skies with low temperatures in the morning, in the lower 60s. Highs will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s. A stray lake effect shower may be possible in the afternoon but otherwise we will be dry.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 80s with low humidity. Our next round of storms look promising, yet scattered for Sunday. A big heat wave is in store for next week with highs in the 90s Wednesday through next weekend.

Recommended for you