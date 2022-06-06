Storms possible tonight with clear weather for tomorrow

Good Monday evening! We are currently seeing a few showers and thunderstorms this evening across the WLFI viewing area. To view the current radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
A cold front is draped across Northern Indiana and will be slated to move through overnight and into Tuesday morning. This will give way to some scattered non-severe storms this evening. Localized heavy rainfall may occur with these storms as they work south and east.
Rainfall could reach 1” to 1.5” inches in some of the heavier storms that develop along the front. Localized flooding could occur. Never try to attempt to drive through flooded roadways.
A few storms may see small hail and quick bursts of wind 30-50 mph. Lightning will also be likely.
The rest of the evening, things will quiet down after midnight and give us slight chances for a passing shower as the front slowly moves southeastward across the region.
Tuesday
We will have some lingering showers early Tuesday morning with mostly to partly cloudy conditions. Lows will dip down into the mid 60s.
By midday, we will begin to clear out and give way to more sunshine. With the north wind and the passage of the front, highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid to lower 70s.
