Storm Team 18 will be tracking the hottest week of the year so far.

Good Monday evening! A couple of showers developed over our southern counties and have worked out of the viewing area. Tonight, clouds will begin to dissipate and leave us with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows into Tuesday will be in the lower 60s. Areas of patchy fog will be likely for your Tuesday morning commute.
The rest of Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. We cool down slightly into Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the upper 60s. The humidity really starts to settle in by Wednesday and through the rest of the week.
Wednesday, we will be watching a complex of storms that could give us a couple of rounds of storms. We are under a Slight Risk (Level 2) for severe weather on Wednesday. Storm Team 18 will keep you up to date with the forecast.
Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 90s with increasing temperatures for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to possibly upper 90s. Heat index values will easily be in the triple digits by Thursday and Friday.