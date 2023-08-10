 Skip to main content
STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW FRIDAY MORNING:  66

GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH FRIDAY:  87

VIEWING AREA LOWS FRIDAY MORNING:  62-67

VIEWING AREA HIGHS FRIDAY:  84-89

A few isolated showers/storms are possible Thursday evening to Thursday night (before 3 a.m.), then some patchy fog.  

A few spotty showers/storms tomorrow in a very warm, humid airmass will occur.  Better storm coverage & organization arrive tomorrow night with severe weather risk evolving 2-5 a.m.  It appears that we may very well end up in the SLIGHT RISK for severe, based on the latest parameters seen.  Right now, SPC has MARGINAL RISK area-wide & SLIGHT RISK up to the state line.

Heat indices Friday may run 89-94.

