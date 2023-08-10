STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW FRIDAY MORNING: 66
GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH FRIDAY: 87
VIEWING AREA LOWS FRIDAY MORNING: 62-67
VIEWING AREA HIGHS FRIDAY: 84-89
A few isolated showers/storms are possible Thursday evening to Thursday night (before 3 a.m.), then some patchy fog.
A few spotty showers/storms tomorrow in a very warm, humid airmass will occur. Better storm coverage & organization arrive tomorrow night with severe weather risk evolving 2-5 a.m. It appears that we may very well end up in the SLIGHT RISK for severe, based on the latest parameters seen. Right now, SPC has MARGINAL RISK area-wide & SLIGHT RISK up to the state line.
Heat indices Friday may run 89-94.