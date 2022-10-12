 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER ALONG WITH WINDY CONDITIONS FOR THURSDAY...

Westerly wind gusts up to 40 mph will combine with low humidity
and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather
conditions on Thursday.

Avoid open burning if possible tomorrow afternoon and again
Friday afternoon and early evening. These stronger winds can
cause unsecured outdoor objects and holiday decorations to be
blown about along with isolated power outages.

STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

October 12, 2022

4:22 PM

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW TONIGHT:  44

GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH THURSDAY:  61

VIEWING AREA LOWS TONIGHT:  40-46

VIEWING AREA HIGHS THURSDAY:  55-64

After a line of showers & a few t'storms this evening, we clear, but then a wave of some scattered showers passes late evening-early overnight before we clear again & are left with a mostly clear to clear start to Thursday.

Clouds will increase Thursday (greatest amount of cloudiness during the day in our northern & northeastern counties) with a few isolated sprinkles, mainly in the northern & northeastern part of the viewing area.  Winds will be strong from the west, sustained at 20-26 mph with gusts 32-45 mph.

