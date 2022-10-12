STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

October 12, 2022
4:22 PM
GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW TONIGHT: 44
GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH THURSDAY: 61
VIEWING AREA LOWS TONIGHT: 40-46
VIEWING AREA HIGHS THURSDAY: 55-64
After a line of showers & a few t'storms this evening, we clear, but then a wave of some scattered showers passes late evening-early overnight before we clear again & are left with a mostly clear to clear start to Thursday.
Clouds will increase Thursday (greatest amount of cloudiness during the day in our northern & northeastern counties) with a few isolated sprinkles, mainly in the northern & northeastern part of the viewing area. Winds will be strong from the west, sustained at 20-26 mph with gusts 32-45 mph.