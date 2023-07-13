STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW FRIDAY MORNING: 62
GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH FRIDAY: 88
VIEWING AREA LOWS FRIDAY MORNING: 60-65
VIEWING AREA HIGHS FRIDAY: 86-91
After a couple isolated showers & storms possible in the south Thursday evening, we watch for patchy fog Friday morning. We will wait & see if a storm or two or a few storms can sneak into our northwest Friday morning. Otherwise, some scattered storms are possible later Friday-Friday night. It will be a very warm to hot, humid day with heat indices near 90 to as high as 97 in the viewing area.