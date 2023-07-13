 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

  • Updated
  • 0

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW FRIDAY MORNING:  62

GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH FRIDAY:  88

VIEWING AREA LOWS FRIDAY MORNING:  60-65

VIEWING AREA HIGHS FRIDAY:  86-91

After a couple isolated showers & storms possible in the south Thursday evening, we watch for patchy fog Friday morning.  We will wait & see if a storm or two or a few storms can sneak into our northwest Friday morning.  Otherwise, some scattered storms are possible later Friday-Friday night.  It will be a very warm to hot, humid day with heat indices near 90 to as high as 97 in the viewing area.

Recommended for you