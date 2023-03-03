STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 5.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 11.4 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Friday was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Additional local roads begin to flood.  Water levels becoming
dangerous as property damage may begin and a few evacuations may
be necessary.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 10.1 feet early
tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 60 mph. Isolated
higher gusts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A 2 to 4 hour period of intense wind gusts
are anticipated between 4 and 10 pm. Peak gusts at 60 mph will
be possible with locally higher gusts to near 70 mph.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone,
Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central
Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana,
Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam,
Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain will become lighter and more scattered into this evening
before ending. Rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2.5 inches have
fallen across central Indiana since early this morning. This
amount of rain has resulted in flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

  • Updated
  • 0

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOWS TONIGHT:  31

GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGHS SATURDAY:  49

VIEWING AREA LOWS TONIGHT:  30-34

VIEWING AREA HIGHS SATURDAY:  43-51

Rain & snow with high, locally-damaging winds, will end tonight, followed by a dry, tranquil weekend.

